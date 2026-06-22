'Her' director Jonze warns AI chatbots are not companions Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Spike Jonze, who made the movie Her, is sounding the alarm about AI chatbots that act like people.

At Replit's Vibecon conference in New York, he called these bots "very, very convincing and very seductive—and very useful and very powerful—but they're still just a system, an incredible system of pattern recognition," but reminded everyone they're just smart pattern-recognition tools, not real companions.

He urged users to keep this in mind and not get carried away by how lifelike they seem.