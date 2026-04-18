Akshay Kumar confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' is on hold

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has confirmed that the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 is not happening right now. In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, he said, "As of now, it's not being made." While he refrained from revealing the exact reason, he hinted that some issues still need to be sorted out. Kumar also revealed that he was equally shocked by this development.

Uncertain future No possibility of 'Hera Pheri 3' in next year The Airlift actor said there are still uncertainties regarding the film's production. "Maybe something will work out...maybe we need to say a few prayers. But as of now, it's not happening." He also ruled out the possibility of the film going on floors anytime soon. "No, at least not in the next year."

Scheduling speculation It's not just scheduling conflicts, Kumar clarified When asked if the delay was due to scheduling conflicts or issues between the original trio, Kumar clarified that wasn't the case. "No, it's not just that. There are many issues." He pointed out that he, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are already working together on another project. "We are all together in Welcome to the Jungle. Paresh is there, I'm there, and Suniel Shetty is also there. So it's not about us not coming together."

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Production hurdles Legal issues are also a factor in the delay Kumar, who considers Hera Pheri a special project, admitted there are some behind-the-scenes complications. "There are some things I can't talk about on camera, agreements and other issues that keep pushing the project back." The film is reportedly stuck in a legal battle over intellectual property rights. Seven Arts International has filed a lawsuit in the Madras High Court claiming producer Firoz Nadiadwala doesn't have the franchise rights.

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