Producer moves HC against Firoz Nadiadwala over 'Hera Pheri' rights

The Madras High Court has questioned producer Firoz Nadiadwala on the status of his upcoming film, Hera Pheri 3 . This inquiry comes after Seven Arts International Limited filed a petition asserting that they own the copyright to the Hera Pheri franchise, not Nadiadwala. The company claims it bought all rights from Ramji Rao Speaking's original producers, Adithya Films, in 2022.

Legal dispute Here's what the petition states The petition states that Nadiadwala was only authorized to create one Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), which was released as Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri in 2000. However, he went on to produce a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and has now sold the rights for a third part to Akshay Kumar's production house.

Statement We bought entire rights, said GP Vijayakumar GP Vijayakumar, the MD of Seven Arts International, told HT City that he bought the entire rights for the Hera Pheri franchise from Adithya Films in 2022. "They informed me that Firoz Nadiadwala had been given the right to make one Hindi version of the film. But he made a second version which released in 2006." "He is not authorized to make a sequel or prequel, or use the characters."

Delay Why no action was taken after 'Phir Hera Pheri'? Vijayakumar explained why no action was taken after Phir Hera Pheri. He said, "While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who we are close to, the second film was directed by Neeraj Vora, and the copyright holders at the time didn't realize what happened." "The original producers and I realized much later that Nadiadwala has done a violation and cheating. At the time we thought jo ho gaya, ho gaya."

Legal proceedings We will produce the next version in Hindi, said Vijayakumar Vijayakumar added, "We will produce the next version in Hindi." "We approached actor Akshay Kumar for the same, and that's when we got to know that Nadiadwala has sold the rights to Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films." "We sent Nadiadwala a legal notice on how he could sell something he did not own. I had no option but to move the Court."