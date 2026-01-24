KRK arrested for allegedly firing at Mumbai residential building

Bollywood actor-producer Kamaal Rashid Khan , widely known as KRK, was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Saturday morning, reported The Times of India. The arrest is related to a shooting incident that occurred earlier this month in Andheri, Mumbai, involving two rounds of fire. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam from Zone 9 confirmed the arrest and stated that Khan confessed to accidentally firing the shots while cleaning his licensed firearm.

Incident overview Firing incident details and investigation progress The firing incident occurred on January 18 at Nalanda Society in Oshiwara. One bullet was found in a second-floor flat owned by a writer-director, while another was discovered on the fourth floor, home to a model. No injuries were reported. A team of 18 officers from Oshiwara Police Station, headed by Senior Inspector Sanjay Chavan, along with several crime branch teams, conducted the investigation.

Evidence collection CCTV footage and forensic analysis in KRK's case Initially, CCTV footage from the scene did not provide any leads. However, a forensic analysis later suggested that the bullets may have been fired from Khan's bungalow. This evidence led investigators to identify him as the prime suspect in the case. The police have seized his weapon and are currently working on further legal documentation. Khan, who frequently courts controversies, is best known for Bigg Boss 3 and Ek Villain.

