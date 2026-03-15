'Hero' fame Madhu Malhotra (early 70s) dies--looking back at career
Entertainment
Madhu Malhotra, the familiar face from the classic song Lambi Judaai in Hero (1983), has died in her early 70s.
Her memorable screen presence helped make the song, sung by folk legend Reshma, a lasting favorite in Hindi cinema.
Her work beyond 'Hero'
Active through the late 1970s and 1980s, Malhotra featured in over 100 Hindi films, including hits like Satte Pe Satta, Karz, Vishwanath, Rishta Kagaz Ka, and Qayamat.
Though she mostly played supporting roles, her steady run in popular movies made her a recognizable part of Bollywood's golden era for many fans.