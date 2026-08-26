'Heroes' cast reunites to pay tribute to late Hayden Panettiere

Coleman, who played Panettiere's father Noah Bennet on Heroes, had earlier shared an emotional tribute.

He remembered their first meeting during the show's pilot episode and said he had loved her "since day one."

The show's creator Tim Kring also paid tribute to Panettiere, calling her a "true team player" who was crucial to a show built around a large ensemble cast.

For the unversed, Panettiere played Claire Bennet, a cheerleader with regenerative abilities, in Heroes, which debuted in 2006.