'Heroes' cast reunites to pay tribute to late Hayden Panettiere
What's the story
The cast of the hit NBC series Heroes recently reunited to pay tribute to their late co-star, Hayden Panettiere. The actor passed away on August 16 at the age of 36. Jimmy Jean-Louis, who played The Haitian in the show, shared a photo from the emotional gathering on social media.
Emotional tribute
'Au revoir, Hayden'
The reunion was attended by several cast members, including Adrian Pasdar, Greg Grunberg, Masi Oka, and Jack Coleman.
Jean-Louis wrote on X, "A Heroes reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional."
"There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many."
He concluded, "Au revoir, Hayden."
Twitter Post
See Jean-Louis's post
A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional. There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir Hayden pic.twitter.com/244I5fW70O— Jimmy Jean-Louis (@haitianhero) August 26, 2026
Emotional remembrances
Earlier, Coleman paid a touching tribute to Panettiere
Coleman, who played Panettiere's father Noah Bennet on Heroes, had earlier shared an emotional tribute.
He remembered their first meeting during the show's pilot episode and said he had loved her "since day one."
The show's creator Tim Kring also paid tribute to Panettiere, calling her a "true team player" who was crucial to a show built around a large ensemble cast.
For the unversed, Panettiere played Claire Bennet, a cheerleader with regenerative abilities, in Heroes, which debuted in 2006.