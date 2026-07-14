Kerala actor rape case: HC rejects main accused's plea
What's the story
The Kerala High Court has rejected the plea of N.S. Sunil, also known as "Pulsar" Suni, to suspend his sentence in the 2017 actor assault case. A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar on Tuesday found no grounds for suspending Sunil's sentence. The court upheld the Ernakulam Sessions Court's decision and emphasized that the nature and seriousness of the crime warranted his continued incarceration.
Criminal past
Court considers Sunil's criminal history
The court took into account Sunil's involvement in 11 other crimes and his alleged participation in another case while on bail in this case.
It also considered his violation of bail conditions when deciding on the suspension of his sentence.
Sunil had argued that he had already served eight years in prison and claimed that the sessions court failed to consider crucial contradictions in the prosecution's evidence.
Judicial decision
HC on why it rejected petition
The High Court dismissed Sunil's petition, stating that the gravity of the offenses committed by him "extended beyond the individual victim and struck at the dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of security of women."
Six of the accused in this case were convicted by the sessions court in December 2025, and all of them were sentenced to 20 years in prison for various charges, including gang rape.
Ongoing proceedings
Petition seeking enhanced punishment for convicts pending in HC
A petition by the State seeking increased punishments for the convicted individuals and challenging the acquittal of other four accused, including actor Dileep, is still pending before the High Court.
The survivor has also filed a plea demanding a re-investigation into the alleged leak of a memory card containing visuals of the crime.
These proceedings are still ongoing in the Kerala High Court.