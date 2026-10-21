Hill involved in Colorado-Wyoming bus crash after driver died
Entertainment
Last week, Sawyer Hill and several of his bandmates were in a serious accident near the Colorado-Wyoming border after their tour bus driver, David Jackson, suddenly passed away from a medical emergency while driving.
Four people were injured in the crash.
Hill later called it a "terrifying experience" on Instagram.
Autopsy: Jackson had heart disease/epilepsy
Jackson's death was caused by undiagnosed heart disease and epilepsy, according to the autopsy.
Out of respect and to recover, Hill has postponed his remaining North American shows for now but plans to return next year with tours in Europe and Australia.
Jackson's family shared that he died doing what he loved, reminding us all how unpredictable life can be and why health on the road matters.