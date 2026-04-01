Hill ordered into Los Angeles diversion program with dismissal chance
Entertainment
Lil Nas X (Montero Hill) has been ordered by a Los Angeles court to join a mental health diversion program, following his arrest last August after a public incident in Studio City.
Instead of jail time, he will get treatment and support, with the chance for his case to be dismissed if he completes the program.
Hill appears in court April 6
Hill showed up in court on April 6 looking sharp in a black suit. He is slated for a progress report on July 29, 2026.
After calling the whole experience f**king terrifying, he told fans online that he is going to be OK: this program is meant to help him while handling his legal situation.