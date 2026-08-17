Hilton hospitalized after appearing to self harm during TikTok livestream
Entertainment
Perez Hilton, the 48-year-old internet personality, is still in the hospital nearly two weeks after an incident in which he appeared to self-harm during a TikTok livestream on August 4.
His family says he's under medical and mental health care, focusing on recovery after being hospitalized for severe injuries and an overdose at his Miami home.
Hilton's mother filed for child custody
Hilton's sister acted quickly to get help and made sure his three children were safe.
The family shared that he'd been struggling with mental health issues leading up to the incident, and his mother filed for temporary custody of the children.
They've reassured fans that Perez's recovery is their top priority, and his website team is keeping things running while he gets better.