Home / News / Entertainment News / No work, no income, no PF either, laments Himani Shivpuri
Entertainment

No work, no income, no PF either, laments Himani Shivpuri

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 07:05 pm
No work, no income, no PF either, laments Himani Shivpuri
Himani Shivpuri batted for pension for senior actors

Himani Shivpuri recently shared how actors, "especially the older ones," are facing a real tough time during the pandemic. "We earn only when we work. Now, we've nothing to fall back on," said the 60-year-old, highlighting the need for provident fund or care fund for performers of her stature. Before her, several others rued the lack of work and the subsequent financial strain.

In this article
Initiative

'Our income now is zero, but is it our fault?'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Pardes star said with nearly no work this past year, actors, especially senior actors, have had no safety net to "fall back on." "They call this an industry but it hasn't given the status of film industry nor does it function like one. Our income now is zero as there's no work, but it is our fault?" she rued.

Disaster management

She called for restructuring the financial model of the industry

Shivpuri called for a restructuring of the financial model that the entertainment industry follows. "We don't have any care fund or something that we can draw money from during these difficult situations. We don't have a pension. What do we do?" she posed. The veteran actress, however, admitted that many people have it worse than actors, mentioning, "(but) struggle is struggle."

Priority

For now, the focus is to 'survive this pandemic'

It remains to be seen if the Media and Entertainment industry implements any of Shivpuri's suggestions in the future, but she stressed that the only option now is to stay safe "and survive this pandemic." "With the current scenario, with lags in medical infrastructure, we need to take care of our own security," she signed off. Shivpuri currently appears in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

COVID-19 effect

Tracing back, Ayub Khan sang the same tune before

To recall, a similar concern was expressed by another popular television and movie face, actor Ayub Khan, last month. The Uttaran actor had confessed to have not earned anything in the last 1.5 years and how it has impacted the monetary situation. "If things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help," the 53-year-old had said.

Information

Maharashtra halted vaccination for under-44 recently, further upsetting entertainment industry

Earlier, in a blow to the junior artists and technicians, the Maharashtra government had halted the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group. The move miffed the entertainment industry, given most workers fall under the 45 age bar.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Sardar Ka Grandson' review: A Neena Gupta-show, plummets in execution

Latest News

Congress-created toolkit calls new COVID-19 variant 'Modi strain,' alleges BJP

Politics

England include Bracey and Robinson in 15-man squad versus NZ

Sports

'Alma Matters' review: Half-hearted approach; IITians can resonate, others won't

Entertainment

Ducati India begins delivering the Streetfighter V4 roadster bike

Auto

Google teases Wear OS update ahead of I/O 2021

Science

Latest Entertainment News

'Sardar Ka Grandson' review: A Neena Gupta-show, plummets in execution

Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla to play Saif Ali Khan's son in 'Adipurush'?

Entertainment

McGregor thrilled about returning to 'Star Wars' as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Entertainment

An achievement to be able to say no: Arjun

Entertainment

COVID-19 facility in Mumbai, backed by Amitabh Bachchan, starts operations

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Haven't earned anything since 1.5 years: 'Uttaran' actor Ayub Khan

Entertainment

'Sarbjit' actor Ranjan Sehgal passes away at 36

Entertainment

Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Entertainment

I want to live: TV actor pleads for financial help

Entertainment
Trending Topics