Himesh Reshammiya begins shooting for 'Indian Idol 17'
What's the story
Music composer, singer, producer, and actor Himesh Reshammiya has reportedly begun shooting for the 17th season of Indian Idol. The shoot commenced on Friday at Prime Focus Studio in Film City, Goregaon. According to Variety India, Reshammiya was "extremely energetic and enthusiastic" as he greeted the team and new contestants.
Judge's seat
Reshammiya to return as judge
Reshammiya, who has previously been a part of Indian Idol Seasons 11, 12, and 13, is reportedly returning to the show as a judge.
The official promo for the upcoming season will be released by the channel in a day or two. He is currently busy filming his introduction video for the show.
However, he did manage to sing his iconic song Tera Surroor from his 2006 album Aap Ka Surroor on set.
Previous support
Reshammiya's history of supporting contestants
Reshammiya has a history of supporting Indian Idol contestants.
He replaced Anu Malik in Season 11 after the veteran music composer was embroiled in controversies.
In 2021, he gave a break to contestant Mohd Danish in his album Himesh Ke Dil Se.
The winner and runner-up of Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, also featured on a song, O Saiyyonii, in the same album.
Career updates
Other projects of Reshammiya
Apart from his role in Indian Idol, Reshammiya is also busy with his upcoming film Yeh Prem Moh Liya. The movie, which sees him team up with Sooraj Barjatya, will hit theaters on November 27.
He is composing music for Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9, too, which is set to release in November as well.
Indian Idol Season 17 will air on Sony Entertainment Television.