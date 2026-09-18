Himesh Reshammiya begins shooting for 'Indian Idol 17'

Reshammiya, who has previously been a part of Indian Idol Seasons 11, 12, and 13, is reportedly returning to the show as a judge.

The official promo for the upcoming season will be released by the channel in a day or two. He is currently busy filming his introduction video for the show.

However, he did manage to sing his iconic song Tera Surroor from his 2006 album Aap Ka Surroor on set.