How Salman Khan, David Dhawan shaped Himesh Reshammiya's career
What's the story
Acclaimed music composer Himesh Reshammiya recently credited Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and director David Dhawan for playing a crucial role in his successful career. Speaking on film trade expert Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, he revealed that Khan encouraged him to explore cinema and film music despite his initial success in television.
Career breakthrough
'If Salman bhai had never given me a break...'
Reshammiya said, "I get very emotional and feel grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey. If Salman Bhai had never given me a break, there is a possibility that I would never have wanted to struggle."
"I was doing well in television serials, so why would I go out and sell music? The songs were genuinely superhits."
Career transition
The composer's big break in Bollywood
Reshammiya further elaborated on his successful television career, saying he was working on four ongoing serials and composing music for them.
"I even composed music for my serials and thought I could make films myself now," he said.
His big break came when he started working on Khan's film, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which led to his subsequent success in the industry.
Creative process
Singer-composer on working with Dhawan
Reshammiya further added, "I would like to give David Ji credit because I was working on Salman Khan's film...when he came in. David Ji arrived, and I told Salman that he had come for Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge."
"Salman said, 'Let him listen to the songs. I'm doing that film'. David Ji locked all the songs in 15 minutes, as a solo composer."
Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge starred Khan and Karisma Kapoor and was directed by Dhawan.