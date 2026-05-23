'It Takes Two' rapper Rob Base (59) dies of cancer

Rob Base, the legendary hip-hop artist known for his 1980s hit It Takes Two, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 59. The news was confirmed via a post on his official Instagram account , which stated that he passed away "surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer." The post added, "Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world."

Career highlights Born Robert Ginyard, Base was part of a hip-hop duo Born Robert Ginyard, Base was part of a hip-hop duo with DJ E-Z Rock. Their 1988 hit It Takes Two helped catapult hip-hop into the mainstream. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Songs chart and earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. It has been sampled by artists like Snoop Dogg and the Black Eyed Peas, and featured in films such as The Proposal (2009) starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Community mourning Tribute from Dane Cook Following the news of Base's death, tributes started pouring in from fans and fellow artists alike. Comedian Dane Cook said on X, "He WAS internationally known, and he DID rock the microphone," while NFL Hall-of-Fame football star Deion Sanders also paid his respects with a heartfelt message. DJ E-Z Rock (real name Rodney Bryce) passed away in April 2014 due to diabetes-related complications at the age of 56.

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