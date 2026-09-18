What was hip-hop producer Tay Keith's cause of death?
What's the story
Renowned hip-hop producer Tay Keith, who died at 29 in June, passed away due to drug toxicity. The Nashville Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMZ that the Sicko Mode hitmaker had ketamine and mitragynine (an active ingredient in kratom) in his system at the time of death. The cause of death was ruled as acute ketamine and mitragynine intoxication.
Additional findings
His body showed signs of mild coronary artery disease, too
Apart from the drugs, Keith's body also showed signs of mild coronary artery disease.
The report did not clarify if the hip-hop star was using the herbal substance kratom or had encountered it through some other means.
Notably, kratom is legal at the federal level in the US.
Career highlights
Keith's rise to fame
Born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, Keith was a native of Memphis, Tennessee.
He rose to fame after meeting his longtime producing partner BlocBoy JB in their teenage years.
Their work caught the attention of Drake, who later collaborated with them on his 2018 hit song Look Alive.
That same year, Keith also worked with Travis Scott on Sicko Mode.
Final moments
Grammy nominations and other achievements
Keith was nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Song for the track.
He received another nomination in 2024 in the same category for Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex.
At the 2024 BMI Awards, the late star won Producer of the Year.
His last social media post was on May 7, promoting Chris Brown's new song Call Your Name featuring GloRilla and Sexyy Red.