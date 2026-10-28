Hiranandani says 'it's done bro' parcel was brand joke
Remember that mysterious "Kaashvi, it's done bro" package from Kaashvi Hiranandani's livestream? Turns out, it was something she got from a brand and was meant as a joke, nothing serious at all.
Kaashvi cleared things up after fans started worrying, especially following her buzzworthy Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode where she called out Scout about his closeness with Love Gill.
Hiranandani says brand cleared misunderstanding
Kaashvi took to social media to reassure everyone: "The parcel I showed on stream was something I got from a brand."
"The whole thing was just a joke from their end, not anything serious. They reached out this morning and cleared the misunderstanding. Just clarifying since I saw people interpreting it differently."
She thanked those who had expressed concern about the incident and made sure everyone knew there was no real drama behind the package.