Hiranandani tells Tanmay to cut Gill on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 20, things got tense when Kaashvi Hiranandani asked her boyfriend Tanmay to keep his distance from Lovepreet "Love" Kaur Gill.
After Tanmay compared Kaashvi to Love, Kaashvi made it clear she didn't want to be in competition for his attention, telling him, "Cut her out."
Shetty criticizes Scout's conduct
Kaashvi told Tanmay she's not okay with being compared, saying he can talk to Love but shouldn't get too close.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also criticized Scout's behavior with Love on the show, calling some moments inappropriate for TV, even as both ScoutOP and Love insist their friendship is just platonic.