Hirani's son Vir chooses acting over directing after 'Sanju' stint

Hirani's son debuts 'Pritam and Pedro'

Vir didn't just rely on family connections: he trained in theater for six to seven years and landed his debut in Pritam and Pedro by sending audition tapes directly to the director.

Hirani openly acknowledged that star kids get a head start but believes, "if you are good at your job, people will spot you."

Pritam and Pedro is now streaming on JioHotstar.