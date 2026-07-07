Hirani's son Vir chooses acting over directing after 'Sanju' stint
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir, surprised everyone (including his dad) by choosing acting over directing after working as an assistant director on Sanju.
Even though Hirani tried to talk him out of it (since Vir had zero acting experience), Vir stuck to his decision, inspired by the "do what your heart likes" advice from 3 Idiots.
Hirani's son debuts 'Pritam and Pedro'
Vir didn't just rely on family connections: he trained in theater for six to seven years and landed his debut in Pritam and Pedro by sending audition tapes directly to the director.
Hirani openly acknowledged that star kids get a head start but believes, "if you are good at your job, people will spot you."
Pritam and Pedro is now streaming on JioHotstar.