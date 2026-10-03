Hirata, age 8, DIANNA Project trainee dies from influenza myocarditis
Entertainment
Hirata Runa, just eight years old and a trainee member of the idol group DIANNA Project, sadly passed away on September 25 from myocarditis caused by influenza.
Only days before, she was performing on stage and sharing her happiness with fans on X, thanking everyone for their support.
Hirata family asked for privacy
DIANNA Project confirmed Runa "passed away peacefully" early in the morning.
The family held a private funeral and asked people to respect their privacy during this tough time.
They thanked everyone who cheered for Runa and hope she'll be remembered as an "eternal idol."