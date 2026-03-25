Hirav Mehta's role in 'Dhurandhar 2' is a game-changer
Entertainment
Hirav Mehta, best known for his fitness journey, is turning heads with his intense role in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Playing a Baloch gang member who takes out Sanjay Dutt's character, Mehta brings a big twist to the story.
The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and R Madhavan.
Mehta has nearly 2 million followers on his fitness page
Mehta's influence goes beyond the screen: he's got close to 65,000 followers on his personal Instagram and nearly 2 million on his fitness page "Muscle Mehta."
He recently thanked director Dhar for inspiring him and called Ranveer Singh a mentor.
With his growing presence in both fitness and film, Mehta seems excited about what's next.