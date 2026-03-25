Hirav Mehta's role in 'Dhurandhar 2' is a game-changer

Mehta has nearly 2 million followers on his fitness page

Mehta's influence goes beyond the screen: he's got close to 65,000 followers on his personal Instagram and nearly 2 million on his fitness page "Muscle Mehta."

He recently thanked director Dhar for inspiring him and called Ranveer Singh a mentor.

With his growing presence in both fitness and film, Mehta seems excited about what's next.