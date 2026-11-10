'Ramayana' just broke this UK box office record!
What's the story
The Hindi mythological adventure, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, has made history by becoming the first Indian feature film to debut at the top of the UK and Ireland box office. The movie earned £2.1 million ($2.8 million) in its opening weekend, beating several releases and pushing Godzilla Minus Zero to third place. This achievement surpasses the previous record for Indian cinema in these territories, which was second place. RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge all held this record.
Box office details
'Wild Horse Nine,' 'Godzilla' claim 2nd and 3rd spots
Disney's Wild Horse Nine secured second place in its opening weekend, earning $1.9 million, Variety reported.
Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero managed to claim third place with earnings of $1.8 million.
Olivia Colman-led Wicker, which had topped the chart in the previous week, dropped to fourth place in its second weekend with earnings of $1.5 million, bringing its total to $5.7 million.
More box office updates
'George Michael: The Faith Tour' debuts in 5th place
Universal's concert presentation George Michael: The Faith Tour debuted in fifth place, earning $1.3 million.
A24's Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, took sixth place in its second weekend with earnings of $1.1 million, bringing its total to $4.6 million.
Lionsgate UK's comedy horror Ghosts: The Possession of Button House claimed seventh spot in its third weekend with earnings of $9,97,064 and a cumulative gross of $10.3 million.
Final box office updates
'Clayface,' 'I Play Rocky' complete top 10
Warner Bros.'s DC horror thriller Clayface landed in eighth place in its third weekend, earning $9,11,261 and taking its total to $8.1 million.
Entertainment Film Distributors's biographical drama I Play Rocky, starring Anthony Ippolito, opened in ninth place with $8,10,781.
Trafalgar Releasing's event presentation of Stray Kids World Tour 'Run It' Live Viewing rounded out the top 10 with $7,93,559 in its debut weekend.