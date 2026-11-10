'Ramayana' just broke this UK box office record!

Disney's Wild Horse Nine secured second place in its opening weekend, earning $1.9 million, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero managed to claim third place with earnings of $1.8 million.

Olivia Colman-led Wicker, which had topped the chart in the previous week, dropped to fourth place in its second weekend with earnings of $1.5 million, bringing its total to $5.7 million.