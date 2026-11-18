HJS wants Hindus to skip 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) is asking Hindus to skip the new film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, saying it changes key parts of Valmiki's original story.
They're especially upset about Ravana being shown as a social justice hero instead of the classic villain.
HJS says they'll protest nationwide if part two keeps up these changes.
Solanki criticizes censors, seeks religious preview
HJS Goa coordinator Manoj Solanki pointed out that the movie also shows Lakshman as arrogant and tweaks big moments like Sita's abduction and the Shurpanakha scene.
He criticized film censors for not checking religious details closely enough.
Now, HJS wants religious leaders to preview part two before release, hoping future films stick closer to tradition and respect people's beliefs.