Hoffman addresses sexual misconduct allegations in 'Look at Me' memoir
Dustin Hoffman, now 89, addresses past sexual misconduct allegations in his just-released memoir, Look at Me.
He admits he may have made some women "uncomfortable" and describes himself as a "Borscht Belt flirt," but insists he never meant any harm or acted coercively.
Hoffman doesn't discuss specific cases but shares his perspective on the Me Too movement and how he sees his own behavior.
Hoffman's lawyer denied 2 assault allegations
The allegations first surfaced in 2017, with six women accusing him of harassment or assault.
While Hoffman apologized to one accuser, the assault allegations from two of the women were denied by his lawyer.
In the book, he credits his wife Lisa for helping him grow and says he's learned to better understand others' feelings.
Hoffman writes that he's not looking to humiliate or offend anybody and that he's learned that flirting with every woman he met was not okay.