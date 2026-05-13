Holder cancels upcoming tour to focus on mental health

Holder apologizes and will seek support

Holder's shows in May, June, and November are all off. He apologized to fans for the change and thanked them for their support, sharing, "I'm taking this time to rest, seek support, and reconnect with myself away from the pressure and pace of touring."

Just last month, he dropped a song about mental health struggles called "When No One's Around," and back in December 2025, he faced a scary fire at his family's farm.

For now, Holder is putting recovery first.