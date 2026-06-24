Holland and Coleman at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Berlin event

Coleman in leather, Holland teases 'Maree'

Zendaya's outfit featured a black leather crop top and floor-length skirt, topped off with spiderweb-inspired earrings sparkling with sapphires, aquamarines, and tanzanites, plus a matching cocktail ring.

Holland kept it classy in a double-breasted Celine suit with a bold red shirt and tie.

At the Rome premiere on June 23, Holland playfully called out Zendaya's middle name "Maree" across the carpet (she responded right away), showing their close bond.

They're currently touring Europe to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which drops July 30, with both reprising their iconic roles as Peter Parker and MJ.