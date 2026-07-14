Holland and Damon in Mumbai promoting 'The Odyssey' welcome Bollywood
Entertainment
Tom Holland and Matt Damon are in Mumbai promoting their film The Odyssey, and both say they're up for a Bollywood adventure.
Holland shared he'd "jump at the opportunity" to act in an Indian movie, while Damon praised Bollywood's iconic song-and-dance vibe, joking that Holland's dance moves would fit right in.
Holland calls Indian films a celebration
Holland described Indian films as "a real celebration," and was wowed by the energy of local audiences, saying it felt like a "rock concert."
The actors met fans at The Odyssey's India premiere, where they play a father-son duo.
Directed by Christopher Nolan and also starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the film hits Indian theaters on July 17, 2026.