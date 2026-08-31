Holland at 30 becomes 3rd-highest-grossing actor joining Saldana and Johansson
Entertainment
At only 30, Tom Holland is now the third-highest-grossing actor ever, joining Zoe Saldana and Scarlett Johansson at the top.
His run as Spider-Man in the Marvel franchise has been a game-changer, and his latest movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, pushed him over the edge.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits $2.33B
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has dominated theaters for five weekends straight, pulling in $22.2 million last weekend alone.
Its global earnings now stand at $2.33 billion, making it the third-biggest movie ever and beating Avatar: The Way of Water.
In North America, it's already made $891 million!