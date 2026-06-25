Holland called Zendaya 'Maree' at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

At the Rome premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland called Zendaya by her middle name, "Maree," in front of fans, a rare, tender glimpse into their relationship.

Zendaya responded right away, chatting about a spot they planned to visit after the event.

It was a genuine moment that made their connection feel even more real.