Holland calls Zendaya Maree at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere

Giolitti reply spurs full name curiosity

On the red carpet, Holland asked, "Maree, do you remember the name of that place?"

Zendaya smiled and replied, "Giolitti's!"

The exchange sparked curiosity about Zendaya's full name. Fun fact: Zendaya does not use her middle name publicly but it inspired her character in Malcolm and Marie.

She and Holland will also star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.