Holland calls Zendaya Maree at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere
Entertainment
At the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome, Tom Holland called Zendaya "Maree" (her middle name) while talking about a gelateria.
The couple, who met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2017, started dating in 2021 and got engaged in January 2025.
Giolitti reply spurs full name curiosity
On the red carpet, Holland asked, "Maree, do you remember the name of that place?"
Zendaya smiled and replied, "Giolitti's!"
The exchange sparked curiosity about Zendaya's full name. Fun fact: Zendaya does not use her middle name publicly but it inspired her character in Malcolm and Marie.
She and Holland will also star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.