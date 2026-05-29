Holland returns, pitched 'Spider-Puberty' for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Entertainment May 29, 2026

Tom Holland is back as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting screens after almost five years.

He shared that he helped shape the story by pitching the idea of "Spider-Puberty," highlighting Parker's struggles with change and losing control.

The tagline didn't make the cut, but the theme stuck and became a big part of the film.