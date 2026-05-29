Holland returns, pitched 'Spider-Puberty' for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Entertainment
Tom Holland is back as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hitting screens after almost five years.
He shared that he helped shape the story by pitching the idea of "Spider-Puberty," highlighting Parker's struggles with change and losing control.
The tagline didn't make the cut, but the theme stuck and became a big part of the film.
Holland backs Miles or Spider-Gwen
Holland says he'd love to see Miles Morales or Spider-Gwen take over as Spider-Man someday, much like how Iron Man mentored new heroes.
The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo.
It swings into theaters worldwide on July 31, 2026 in six languages, including English and Hindi.