Holland says he is 4 and a half years sober
Entertainment
Tom Holland, best known as Spider-Man, just shared that he's been sober for four and a half years.
It all started with a Dry January in 2022 after a rough holiday season, but he stuck with it because of the boost to his sleep and focus.
Holland launched nonalcoholic beer brand Bero
Holland has talked honestly about how tough it was to quit drinking when everyone around him still did.
He even used to drink alone before big moments like his Marvel audition.
His experience led him to launch Bero, a nonalcoholic beer brand for anyone who wants social options without alcohol.
Recently, hearing that his story helped someone else get sober actually got emotional, a reminder that being open about struggles can really make a difference.