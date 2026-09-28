Holland to play Astaire in new King directed biopic

Tom Holland is set to play dance icon Fred Astaire in a new biopic directed by Paul King.

He'll be joined by Sabrina Carpenter as Ginger Rogers and Margaret Qualley as Adele Astaire, Fred's older sister and original stage partner.

The film draws from Kathleen Riley's biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele, promising a look at Astaire's rise from Broadway to Hollywood and his close bond with Adele.