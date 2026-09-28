Holland to play Astaire in new King directed biopic
Entertainment
Tom Holland is set to play dance icon Fred Astaire in a new biopic directed by Paul King.
He'll be joined by Sabrina Carpenter as Ginger Rogers and Margaret Qualley as Adele Astaire, Fred's older sister and original stage partner.
The film draws from Kathleen Riley's biography The Astaires: Fred & Adele, promising a look at Astaire's rise from Broadway to Hollywood and his close bond with Adele.
Film lacks title and release date
The movie doesn't have a title or release date yet. Director Paul King faces the unique challenge of recreating Adele's performances since no footage of her dancing survives.
The script comes from King and Steven Levenson, with Riley consulting, and marks a return to Holland's dance roots after his Billy Elliot the Musical days.