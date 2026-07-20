Holland warns of darkest chapter in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland is teasing some serious emotional twists in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, calling it "the beginning of the darkest chapter of [Peter's] life."

The movie, dropping July 31, 2026, and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, picks up after No Way Home, where Doctor Strange erased everyone's memory of Peter Parker to fix the multiverse, so Peter's more alone than ever, but Spider-Man is still saving New York.