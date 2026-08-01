Holland's 'Brand New Day' $927 million debut ranks 2nd biggest
Entertainment
Tom Holland is back as Spider-Man, and his new film, Brand New Day, just scored a massive $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, making it the second-biggest debut ever.
It outperformed Avengers: Infinity War but still trails behind Avengers: Endgame's record.
The movie's huge numbers are turning heads everywhere.
'Brand New Day' $2B contender
Brand New Day pulled in $572 million from international markets, with China leading at $121 million. The US added another $355 million to the total.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this is Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man film, and it is already being viewed as a potential contender to join the exclusive group of movies that have crossed the $2 billion mark globally, something only seven films have ever done.