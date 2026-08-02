Holland's 'Brand New Day' could reach $470 million worldwide opening weekend

China leads the charge overseas with more than $71 million already and could approach $150 million. The UK Mexico, France, and Brazil have all chipped in solid numbers too.

Back home, North America saw a whopping $168 million from previews and opening day alone, plus India joined the party with more than ₹150 crore in just three days.

Final numbers are still coming in, but it looks like Spidey's global web is stronger than ever.