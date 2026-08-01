Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' crosses ₹100cr in India
Entertainment
Tom Holland's new Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a flying start in India, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within two days of its July 30, 2026 release.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it even beat Avengers: Endgame's opening day record, grabbing everyone's attention at the box office.
Day 2 ₹49.35cr, India gross ₹131.46cr
The film pulled in ₹49.35 crore on day two alone, bringing its total to nearly ₹110 crore across six languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The cast features Tom Holland as Spidey alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal.
Both fans and critics in India are loving it so far; the movie's gross has already hit ₹131.46 crore!