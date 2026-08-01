Holland's 'Spider-Man' opens $927 million worldwide, 2nd behind 'Avengers: Endgame'
Entertainment
Tom Holland's latest Spider-Man movie just smashed it at the box office, pulling in $927 million worldwide over its first weekend. That includes a hefty $355 million from the US and Canada.
It's now the second-biggest opening ever, just behind Avengers: Endgame.
'Spider-Man' $121 million China, audiences 98%
International fans showed up too, with China leading at $121 million.
The film explores Peter Parker's life after his secret identity is erased, diving into themes of loneliness and connection.
Critics gave it a solid 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences loved it even more at 98%.