Hollywood agencies back New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft
Entertainment
Big names in Hollywood, like WME, are siding with The New York Times in its copyright battle against OpenAI and Microsoft.
The Times says its articles were used by ChatGPT without any payment, sparking fresh worries about how AI could impact creative rights across the entertainment world.
Groups back case, cite OpenAI payments
WME isn't alone: Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the Cate Blanchett-backed Human Consent Fund, SAG-AFTRA, and the Writers Guild of America are all backing the case.
They point out that companies like OpenAI already pay for content from News Corp and Disney, so they believe journalism should be protected too.
However, this plays out, it could change how media and tech handle AI and copyright going forward.