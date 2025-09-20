Next Article
'Homebound' is India's official entry to Oscars 2026
Entertainment
Big news for Janhvi Kapoor fans—her upcoming film Homebound is officially India's entry for the 2026 Oscars!
Janhvi shared her excitement online, calling it "nothing short of a dream" and thanked everyone involved.
The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, will compete in the Best International Feature Film category.
Team 'Homebound' on the film's Oscar selection
Producer Karan Johar called the selection an honor, while director Neeraj Ghaywan said sharing Indian stories globally is both humbling and a matter of national pride.
Homebound also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, and hits theaters on September 26, 2025.