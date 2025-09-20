'Homebound' is India's official entry to Oscars 2026 Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Big news for Janhvi Kapoor fans—her upcoming film Homebound is officially India's entry for the 2026 Oscars!

Janhvi shared her excitement online, calling it "nothing short of a dream" and thanked everyone involved.

The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, will compete in the Best International Feature Film category.