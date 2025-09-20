'How dare you!' Lakshmi Manchu calls out sexist remarks

The moment unfolded during promotions for her upcoming movie. Lakshmi later filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, describing the journalist's remarks as "body shaming and ageist." She emphasized, "Respect is not optional. Accountability is not negotiable."

Male actors rarely get questioned about their looks or age

Lakshmi pointed out that male actors like Mahesh Babu rarely get questioned about their looks or age.

She also shared how women in film often lose roles or face setbacks after personal events—highlighting just how much gender bias remains an issue in the industry.