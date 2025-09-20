'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' out: What to watch Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

"Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a new film about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, just hit theaters across the state today.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and adapted from Shantanu Gupta's biography, the movie follows Adityanath's path from his childhood in Uttarakhand to his spiritual life at Gorakhnath Math and rise as chief minister.