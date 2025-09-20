'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' out: What to watch
"Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi," a new film about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, just hit theaters across the state today.
Directed by Ravindra Gautam and adapted from Shantanu Gupta's biography, the movie follows Adityanath's path from his childhood in Uttarakhand to his spiritual life at Gorakhnath Math and rise as chief minister.
Film in Lucknow, Gorakhpur
"Ajey" is playing in theaters across cities like Lucknow and Gorakhpur.
Anant Vijay Joshi stars as Adityanath, with Paresh Rawal as his mentor Mahant Avaidyanath.
Early audience reactions
Early audience reactions have been positive—people appreciate the sincere performances and focus on Adityanath's dedication to public service.
Overall, "Ajey" seems to connect well with viewers interested in both spiritual journeys and political stories.