NVIDIA wants to invest $500M into this self-driving tech start-up

NVIDIA , the leading US chip designer, is considering a $500 million investment in Wayve, a British start-up specializing in autonomous driving technology. The move comes after a recent tech agreement between the UK and the US. Wayve uses machine learning and camera sensors for its self-driving capabilities. The firm had previously raised over $1 billion in funding led by SoftBank with NVIDIA as an investor.

Innovative technology Wayve's unique approach to self-driving technology Founded in 2017, Wayve has developed a unique approach to self-driving technology. Unlike traditional systems that depend on detailed digital maps and coding, Wayve utilizes machine learning with camera sensors on vehicles. This innovative technology allows the company to learn from traffic patterns and driver behavior. The London-based start-up currently operates in the UK and US, with plans for expansion into Germany and Japan.

Investment pledge NVIDIA's commitment to boost UK's AI start-up ecosystem Along with the potential investment in Wayve, NVIDIA has also pledged £2 billion ($2.6 billion) to bolster the UK's AI start-up ecosystem. The commitment will be funded by venture-capital investors like Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton, Hoxton Ventures, and Phoenix Court. This move is part of a broader strategy by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to strengthen ties between the US and UK in artificial intelligence and other sectors.