'Tulsa King' S03 on Paramount+: Cast, plot, trailer, how to watch

Season 3 plot and new cast members

This time, Dwight faces off against a powerful organization after being kidnapped.

Robert Patrick joins as Jeremiah Dunmire, a liquor tycoon shaking things up for Manfredi.

Samuel L Jackson steps in as Russell Lee Washington Jr., tying into the upcoming NOLA King spin-off.

Fans can also look forward to Martin Starr and Frank Grillo returning to the mix.