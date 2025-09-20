Next Article
'Tulsa King' S03 on Paramount+: Cast, plot, trailer, how to watch
Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, with season 3 premiering Sunday, September 21.
Expect a weekly episode drop (10 in total) at 3am ET.
The new trailer teases bigger rivalries and introduces a confirmed spin-off connection.
Mark your calendar—the finale lands November 23.
Season 3 plot and new cast members
This time, Dwight faces off against a powerful organization after being kidnapped.
Robert Patrick joins as Jeremiah Dunmire, a liquor tycoon shaking things up for Manfredi.
Samuel L Jackson steps in as Russell Lee Washington Jr., tying into the upcoming NOLA King spin-off.
Fans can also look forward to Martin Starr and Frank Grillo returning to the mix.