D4vd removes blood-stained shirt amid murder probe
Singer-songwriter D4vd has taken down a fake blood-stained shirt from his website, just as police ramp up their investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.
Her body was found earlier this month in a Tesla registered to D4vd.
The $35 shirt disappeared from the shop around the same time he canceled his remaining two California shows.
Investigation into Rivas's death
Rivas had been missing since April 2024, and her mom mentioned she was dating someone named David.
In January 2024, a resurfaced video showed D4vd and Rivas together on a livestream.
Police have searched D4vd's LA home for evidence, including possible blood traces.
While the case gets more attention, his label has paused all promo plans and delayed his album release.
So far, D4vd hasn't made any public statements about what's happening.