D4vd removes blood-stained shirt amid murder probe

Investigation into Rivas's death

Rivas had been missing since April 2024, and her mom mentioned she was dating someone named David.

In January 2024, a resurfaced video showed D4vd and Rivas together on a livestream.

Police have searched D4vd's LA home for evidence, including possible blood traces.

While the case gets more attention, his label has paused all promo plans and delayed his album release.

So far, D4vd hasn't made any public statements about what's happening.