Next Article
Aamir Khan to begin scripting 'Mahabharat' soon
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is gearing up to start scripting his long-awaited Mahabharat adaptation, a project he's been passionate about for 25-30 years.
He recently shared that internal prep has begun and scriptwriting kicks off in the next two months, calling it "the most important work" of his life.
Project to be told as multi-part series
This epic will be told as a multi-part series, with different directors handling each part—a move that matches the scale of the story.
Khan described the project as a "yagna," highlighting just how much heart and effort he's putting in.
He even hinted on a podcast that Mahabharat might be his last film, showing just how meaningful this journey is for him.