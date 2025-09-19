Next Article
Box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' opens to ₹40L
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap's new crime drama, "Nishaanchi," landed in theaters today but only managed a modest ₹40L on opening day.
The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, whose performances have been appreciated, though the writing has drawn some criticism.
With "Jolly LLB 3" also out this week, "Nishaanchi" is finding it tough to stand out.
More about the film
Alongside the debut leads, the cast includes Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Moh. Zeeshan Ayyub.
The nearly three-hour film is rated U/A 16+ and is hoping good word-of-mouth will help its run.
There's even a post-credit scene teasing a sequel—if box office numbers pick up.