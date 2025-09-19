Box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' opens to ₹40L Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Anurag Kashyap's new crime drama, "Nishaanchi," landed in theaters today but only managed a modest ₹40L on opening day.

The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, whose performances have been appreciated, though the writing has drawn some criticism.

With "Jolly LLB 3" also out this week, "Nishaanchi" is finding it tough to stand out.