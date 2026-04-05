'Homebound' wins Best Film Writing at Chetak Screen Awards 2026 Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Homebound just took home the Best Film Writing (Story and Screenplay) award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, beating out strong contenders like Dhurandhar and Haq.

The screenplay team, Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Sumit Roy, were honored by filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Deepa Bhatia.

Even Ghaywan was caught off guard by the win, admitting they had not expected to win because Dhurandhar had been sweeping most of the awards.