'Homebound' wins Best Film Writing at Chetak Screen Awards 2026
Homebound just took home the Best Film Writing (Story and Screenplay) award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, beating out strong contenders like Dhurandhar and Haq.
The screenplay team, Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Sumit Roy, were honored by filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Deepa Bhatia.
Even Ghaywan was caught off guard by the win, admitting they had not expected to win because Dhurandhar had been sweeping most of the awards.
Screen Academy oversees Chetak Screen Awards
Hosted in Mumbai by a lively crew including Alia Bhatt and Zakir Khan, this year's Chetak Screen Awards were all about bringing back credibility to film honors.
The process was tightly managed by the Screen Academy, a non-profit collective of 53 acclaimed filmmakers, artistes and cultural voices, with a fair voting system designed by Dr. Priya Jaikumar.
Industry names like Sriram Raghavan and Vidya Balan helped make sure these awards really mean something again.