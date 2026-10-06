Why is Honey Singh in trouble with Maharashtra Cyber Police?
What's the story
Renowned rapper and singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh, sought more time to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Police on Monday. He was summoned for questioning over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert in New Delhi. A video clip from the performance went viral on social media, where Singh seemed to make an indecent reference about having sex in cars.
Legal action
Look-out Circular against Singh
A Maharashtra Cyber official told PTI that Singh had sought more time to appear before the investigating officer.
"We had summoned Yo Yo Honey Singh but he failed to appear and has sought some time," said a Maharashtra Nodal Cyber Police officer.
The agency will now approach the court for an arrest warrant and issue a Look-out Circular (LoC) against him.
Apology issued
Singh issued an apology on social media
Following the controversy, Singh issued an apology on social media. He explained that the clip had been edited in a way that offended people, and he never intended to hurt anyone.
"Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer," he said. However, he regretted that his expression was inappropriate and not acceptable to many.
Previous controversy
Legal trouble over 'obscene' song in April
The latest controversy comes months after Singh found himself in another legal mess over the alleged use of objectionable lyrics during a public performance.
In April, the Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to remove URLs of Singh's song Volume 1 from social media and file-sharing platforms.
The court observed that the song was "highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory toward women."
Song controversy
Petition claimed song was objectionable and accessible to children online
The petition was filed by Hindu Shakti Dal, alleging that Singh performed two lines from the song during a concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on March 1, 2025.
The organization claimed that the song, released in 2006 by Singh and rapper Badshah, was objectionable and accessible to children online.