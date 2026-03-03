Honey Singh reassures fans amid West Asia tensions
Yo Yo Honey Singh let everyone know he's safe and working in Dubai, even as tensions rise in West Asia.
He posted a video from his recording studio on Instagram with the message, "We safe in dubai guys. Working," as Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following rocket fire from Lebanon.
UAE has been on high alert lately
The UAE has been on high alert lately, with its air defenses intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.
While most threats were stopped, debris did injure two people in Dubai.
UAE officials have also called on Iran to act responsibly to avoid further isolation.
Singh has had to calm fans before
Singh has had to calm fans before—back in February 2026, when violence broke out in Mexico after a cartel leader was killed, he posted a photo by a plane saying he was safe and flying back home, and separately posted about working on his Casa Tupka tequila project there.