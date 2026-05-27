'Totally bald': Honey Singh reveals losing hair to heavy medication 

Renowned Indian musician Honey Singh has opened up about his battle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. Speaking on the ABtalks podcast, he revealed how these mental health issues first appeared when he was at the height of his career. The singer recalled experiencing intense fear and paranoia while juggling a music reality show in Mumbai and an international tour with Shah Rukh Khan in the US.

Career impact 'I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die' Singh shared, "I was doing a music reality show in Mumbai and an America tour with Shah Rukh Khan. I was getting suspicious thoughts that I will die." "I was feeling that I will die on stage and I was thinking how can I skip it, so I shaved half of my head, but they said we will make you wear the cap. I was like people are not understanding."

Emotional turmoil Isolated himself for 7 years Despite his efforts to communicate his internal struggles, Singh felt helpless. He revealed that he didn't want his fans to see him in such a state and therefore isolated himself for seven years. "I locked myself inside and didn't even meet my childhood friends," he shared. "There was no communication, no phone calls, no TV, no internet."

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Physical impact 'I became 105 kilos... I lost my hair completely' Singh also revealed that he gained a lot of weight and lost all his hair due to the heavy medication he was on for seven years. "I became 105 kilos because of it, and I lost my hair completely. This is fake hair, I am totally bald. This is a wig." Despite quitting drugs in 2014, he admitted that recovery still took him seven to eight years.

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Healing process 'Thank God this happened to me in my early 30s' Singh credited a change in medication and doctor for his gradual recovery. "I was on the same medication for seven years and still wasn't getting cured. But when I finally decided to step out of my house, I also changed my doctor...I started recovering within four weeks." "I thank God this happened to me in my early 30s because I was still able to make a comeback."